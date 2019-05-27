Pro-EU parties retain parliamentary majority | Money Talks

Pro-European parties have retained a firm grip on the European Parliament following last week's elections. There had been some concern among investors that a swing to the far-right could destabilise cross-border politics. Although Euro sceptics have increased their showing... mainstream parties have secured about two-thirds of the seats. Simon McGregor-Wood takes a look at what happened. Karel Lannoo, CEO of the Centre for European Policy Studies joined us in studio. #Eurozone #Election #parliament