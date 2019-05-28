WORLD
1 MIN READ
May’s Last Days | Modi’s Mandate | PLO: Prohibited?
A tearful farewell for Theresa May. The British Prime Minister says she is stepping down next month. Who’ll take her place? And is Brexit breaking apart the UK’s Conservative Party. Also, India hands Narendra Modi a massive mandate, as his ruling party is re-elected in a landslide. We ask if this is a ringing endorsement of Hindu nationalism, and why the opposition crumbled. And Hanan Ashrawi has negotiated with American presidents. So why did the United States reject her visa? We ask her if she thinks the decision to keep her out was political. #TheresaMay #BJP #Israel #Palestine
May’s Last Days | Modi’s Mandate | PLO: Prohibited?
May 28, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us