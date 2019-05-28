WORLD
Vienna State Opera at 150 | Music | Showcase
150 years ago, the Vienna State Opera formally opened its curtains with Mozart's 'Don Juan'. Under the rule of the Habsburg Monarchy, the opening brought a renewed interest to the 'Ringstrasse'. The city's arts and culture hub is simply known as 'The Ring'. Since then, the opera house has remained one of the world's most prestigious is home to an extraordinary array of artists as well as legendary artistic directors like Gustav Mahler and Herbert von Karajan. Oliver Lang, Dramaturg of the Wiener Staatsoper 01:06 #Vienna #Opera #Showcase
May 28, 2019
