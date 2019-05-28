Could PM Theresa May’s Resignation Lead to a No-Deal?

Brexit is living up to its reputation as a poisoned chalice. It brought down David Cameron who first made Brexit a possibility, and now it's taken out the Prime Minister who tried to make it happen. Theresa May did all she could to get her withdrawal agreement through parliament, but MPs rejected it every time. That failure ultimately led to her downfall. And the battle for the next Conservative leader is already in full swing. Several candidates have thrown their hats in the ring, including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. The hard-Brexiteer resigned from May's cabinet last year over her handling of Brexit. Now, he's blaming the party's failure to get the UK out of the EU as the reason why the Conservatives performed so poorly in the European elections. Is he right? Have the Tories lost the trust of the kingdom? And can they get it back? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Brexit #TheresaMay #TheNewsmakers