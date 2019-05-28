WORLD
1 MIN READ
PLO: Prohibited
The Washington office of the Palestine Liberation Organisation served as a de-facto Palestinian diplomatic mission in the US capital. Last year, the Trump administration shut it down. Now, the government has denied a US travel visa to a senior PLO executive. Hanan Ashrawi has negotiated with US Secretaries of State and met several presidents. So, the decision earlier this month to bar her entry to the United States for the first time came as quite a surprise. But many see it fitting a pattern of Trump forging stronger ties with Israel at the expense of the Palestinians. So why was she refused entry? Guest: Hanan Ashrawi Member of the PLO's Executive Committee #Israel #Palestine #PLO
PLO: Prohibited
May 28, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us