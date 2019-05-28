Why Did the BJP Win So Convincingly?

It took six weeks for more than 600 million people to vote in India's election -- the largest democratic exercise on the planet. The winner by a landslide - was Narendra Modi. His ruling BJP picked up more than 300 seats in parliament, demolishing his rivals. In fact the main opposition party, Indian National Congress, won barely 50 seats, suffering its second worst defeat in history. And if that wasn't humiliating enough, their leader Rahul Gandhi lost his own seat. So what's behind Modi's monumental win? And what will he do with his 'historic mandate'? Guest: Sudesh Verma Spokesman for India's ruling BJP Sanjay Jha National spokesman for Indian National Congress party Rana Ayyub Journalist and author of 'Gujarat Files' #BJP #India #NarendraModi