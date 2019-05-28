WORLD
Is Brexit Breaking the Tories?
Brexit brought down David Cameron, and now it's taken out the Prime Minister too. Theresa May did all she could to get her withdrawal agreement through parliament, but MPs rejected it every time. That failure ultimately led to her downfall. And the battle for the next Conservative leader is already in full swing. Several candidates have thrown their hats in the ring, including former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. The hard-Brexiteer resigned from May's cabinet last year over her handling of Brexit. Now, he's blaming the party's failure to get the UK out of the EU as the reason why the Conservatives performed so poorly in the European elections. Is he right? Have the Tories lost the trust of the kingdom? And can they get it back? Guests: Patrick Lohlein National Organiser of Conservatives for a People's Vote Bilal Mahmood Vice Chairman of Labour in the City Roger Alton Contributing Editor at the Daily Mail #UK #TheresaMay #Brexit
May 28, 2019
