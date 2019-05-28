May 28, 2019
Protesters in Sudan urge army to give power to civilians | Money Talks
Opposition leaders in Sudan have called a two-day strike starting Tuesday. They want the military to hand over power to a civilian-led transition government until elections can be held. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, the strike could create further divisions among political parties instead of galvanising support for a democratic transition. #Sudan #Strike #CivilianLedGovernment
