May 28, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US rural communities innovate to keep jobs | Money Talks
The unemployment rate in the United States has fallen to 3.6 percent, its lowest in 50 years. It's good news for the economy but rural areas haven't enjoyed the same levels of job creation as big cities. William Denselow reports from the Midwest on some communities that are fighting to bring jobs back to the American heartland. #rural #RuralCommunities #unemployment
US rural communities innovate to keep jobs | Money Talks
Explore