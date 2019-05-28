BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
International Energy Agency wants nuclear back in global energy debate | Money Talks
Cheaper gas and tighter safety regulations are why many nuclear power plants are set to close. But the International Energy Agency says shutting them down will not only push up electricity prices but also the volume of greenhouse gas emissions. It's urged countries to maintain their nuclear plants, which it says is cheaper than building new solar and wind farms. Nuclear is the second-largest low-carbon power source in the world today, and accounts for 10 percent of global electricity generation. For more, David Elmes spoke to Money Talks. He's the Head of the Global Energy Research Group at Warwick Business School. #Nuclear #Gas #SafetyRegulations
International Energy Agency wants nuclear back in global energy debate | Money Talks
May 28, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us