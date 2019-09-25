WORLD
Breaking News: US House starts impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump
"The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law," said the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump. Trump faces accusations that he used his office to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. This is one of the biggest political challenges confronting Trump who has up till now withstood controversies such as his election campaign's ties with Russia. Trump denounces impeachment inquiry as 'Witch Hunt garbage' #TrumpImpeachment #Impeachment #NancyPelosi
September 25, 2019
