Serbia-Kosovo Tensions: Serbia forces on high alert after Kosovo raid

Cross-border tensions are increasing in the Balkans following the arrest of ethnic Serbs by Kosovo police. Authorities say they're targeting organised crime networks near the Serbian border. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has placed the military on high alert, saying they'll intervene to protect any unarmed Serbs. Philip Owira has more. #Serbia #Kosovo #Balkans