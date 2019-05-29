Mystery of Salvator Mundi, Food: Bigger than the Plate & Women of War | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; FOOD: Bigger than the Plate 01:10 The mystery of the Salvator Mundi 05:22 Ben Lewis, Author of 'The Last Leonardo' 06:22 TRT World's Women of War 15:34 Minkailu Jalloh, Campaign Specialist of TRT World Citizen 17:48 Street Paintings of Julio Anaya Cabanding 23:41 #SalvatorMundi #WomenofWar #Showcase