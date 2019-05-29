May 29, 2019
FOOD: Bigger than the Plate | Exhibitions | Showcase
What kind of food-future do we want? That's the grand existentialist question London's Victoria and Albert Museum is asking in an ambitious new exhibition. While taking visitors on a journey through the lifecycle of food, it raises serious issues around sustainability and ecology. But there are also a few tasty treats in store, as Showcase's Miranda Atty found out. #Food #Exhibition #Showcase
