May 29, 2019
WORLD
Iraq Christians: Residents rebuild ancient Christian town
A small community of Christians live in northern Iraq, a predominantly Muslim country. It's survived centuries, enduring raids and attacks under various regimes. To honour the way their ancestors lived more than a thousand years ago, residents have rebuilt the historical town and it's proving popular with tourists. Sarah Balter reports. #Iraq, #Tourism, #Christians
