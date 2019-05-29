May 29, 2019
Serbia-Kosovo Tensions: Thousands expected to protest against arrests
Cross-border tensions are increasing in the Balkans following the arrest of ethnic Serbs by Kosovo police. Authorities say they're targeting organised crime networks near the Serbian border. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has placed the military on high alert, saying they'll intervene to protect any unarmed Serbs. Philip Owira has more. #Kosovo, #Serbia, #Yugoslavia
