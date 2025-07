Should Trump pardon Eddie Gallagher?

US President Donald Trump is considering a pardon for Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher, who has been charged with war crimes and will go to trial at the end of May. The Navy Seal community is split on Gallagher, defenders call him a legend, and detractors say he's a disgrace. So should Trump pardon him no matter what the evidence says? #Trump #EddieGallagher #NavySeal