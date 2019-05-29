WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can vaccinations cause more harm than good?
According to UNICEF, in the first three months of 2019, more than 110,000 measles cases were reported worldwide. That's almost triple the amount from the same period last year. The vaccine to prevent the disease is 97 percent effective. So we asked if vaccinations should be optional or mandatory. Guests: Jo Walton - Mother of a measles patient who wasn't vaccinated Roberto Burioni - Virology Professor at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University Helen Bedford - Children's Health Professor at University College London #Measles #Health #UNICEF
Can vaccinations cause more harm than good?
May 29, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us