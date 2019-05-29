Are Trump’s pardons problematic?

US President Donald Trump wants to pardon several members of the US military charged with war crimes, including shooting unarmed civilians and killing an enemy captive. But many feel uncomfortable at the message it sends. We asked how Trump's move will reverberate across the world. Guests: Gerard Wittstadt - Former US Navy Judge Advocate General Waitman Wade Beorn - US Army Veteran Who Led a Platoon in Iraq #US #EddieGallagher #DonaldTrump