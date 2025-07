'Egg Boy' donates $70,000 to Christchurch attack victims

Australia's "Egg Boy", Will Connoly came to prominence when he egged far-right Senator Fraser Anning at a news conference. Donations poured in to cover the 17-year-old's legal fees, but he donated the money to victims of the Christchurch attack instead. #eggboy #eggboi #newzealandterroristattack