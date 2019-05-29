WORLD
Opioid case / Wall crowdfunding / France air pollution / Drawing revolution – Newsfeed
00:52 : Oklahoma takes on Johnson & Johnson in the first case of its kind. How much is the company to blame for the opioid crisis in the US? 03:49 : Donald Trump is getting his wall. But Mexico isn’t paying for it, half a million of his supporters are 09:07 : France sued over air pollution. The first of its kind, but the beginning of litigations all over the world? 10:07 : Political revolution isn't the only kind taking place in Sudan. There's now a burgeoning art revolution #OpioidCrisis #MexicoBorderWall #SudanRevolution
May 29, 2019
