WORLD
2 MIN READ
FOOD WASTE: Time to step up to the plate?
About a third of all food produced for human consumption is wasted. It costs billions, damages the environment and is all but a crime against the world’s 800 million hungry people. So how do we stop food waste? Joining us at the Roundtable is Liz Goodwin Senior Fellow And Director, Food Loss And Waste at World Resource Institute; Carina Millstone Executive Director of FeedBack an environmental NGO campaigning to regenerate nature by transforming our food system; Hjalmar Ståhlberg Nordegren CEO and Co-founder at Karma an app to buy unsold food from restaurants and grocery stores and Amy V Fetzer a sustainability specialist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David thou Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #foodwaste #climatechange #Carbondioxide #environmentaldamage #sustainability, #landfills #United Nations #fruitsandvegetables #retailers #consumers
FOOD WASTE: Time to step up to the plate?
May 29, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us