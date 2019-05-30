WORLD
1 MIN READ
Women Artists in History | Literature | Showcase
Eighty-five per cent of the permanent collections of 18 major art museums and galleries in the United States consists of works by male artists. And, while only five per cent of artists in the modern art sections of museums are women. Eighty-five per cent of the nudes displayed in those same spaces is female. So, is this because only men are capable of aesthetic greatness? Or could it be that for centuries the art world has been unwilling to accept the intellectual and creative authority of female artists? Flavia Frigeri, Historian and Curator 01:17 #Women #Artist #Showcase
Women Artists in History | Literature | Showcase
May 30, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us