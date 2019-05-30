WORLD
Eylem Kizil | In Conversation | Showcase
The glitz and glamour of showbiz can make anyone feel the heat of the spotlight at some point in their career, but not for Eylem. The singer has been busy creating her own music, mixing her Cypriot roots with her upbringing in London. With several albums, hit singles and awards under her belt, she left her label and struck out on her own. Showcase's Sharaz Ali sat down with Eylem on the set of her latest music video to find out where her global journey has taken her. #Eylem #Music #Pop
May 30, 2019
