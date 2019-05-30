WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hungary Boat Accident: Police launch criminal investigation into crash
Police in Hungary have launched a criminal investigation into a ferry accident on the Danube River. Authorities are searching for survivors after a tourist boat capsized in the capital Budapest. At least seven people are dead, seven hospitalized and 21 still missing. Arabella Munro has this report. #Hungary, #Budapest, #Europe
Hungary Boat Accident: Police launch criminal investigation into crash
May 30, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us