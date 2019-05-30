May 30, 2019
Hungary Boat Accident: Police launch criminal investigation into crash
Police in Hungary have launched a criminal investigation into a ferry accident on the Danube River. Authorities are searching for survivors after a tourist boat capsized in the capital Budapest. At least seven people are dead, seven hospitalized and 21 still missing. Arabella Munro has this report. #Hungary, #Budapest, #Europe
