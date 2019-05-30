BANNING THE BROTHERHOOD: A dangerous game?

The Muslim Brotherhood has millions of members across the Middle East and beyond. Now it faces being blacklisted as a terrorist organisation by Donald Trump - but could that hurt the United States? At the Roundtable we have Abdullah Al-Arian, Historian and associate professor of History at Georgetown University in Qatar; David Hearst, Editor in Chief of the Middle East Eye; Mohamed Soudan, Former Foreign Affairs Secretary for the Freedom and Justice Party in Egypt; and Anthony Dworkin, Senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.