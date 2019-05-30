African Union's free trade deal takes effect | Money Talks

Africa is set to become the biggest single trading market in the world. On Thursday, its Continental Free Trade Agreement officially came into effect, at least on paper. Twenty-two of 52 nations have already ratified the text. But many issues still have to be negotiated, meaning it will be some time before the first free trade items cross a border. For more on the story, we spoke to Maximiliano Mendez-Parra. He's a senior research fellow at Overseas Development Institute. #AfricaTrade #FreeTradeAgreement #Nigeria