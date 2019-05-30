Disney opens new Star Wars attraction | Money Talks

The long wait is over. Star Wars fans won't have to go to a galaxy far, far away to swing lightsabers, fight droids and take a ride on the Millennium Falcon. On Friday, they'll be able to do all that and more in California at Disneyland's newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Tickets are being snapped up fast, and as Laila Humairah reports, the theme park is set to bring more magic to Disney's bottom line.