A REQUIEM FOR A PM. The end of Theresa May's political career

In 2016 a fresh faced Theresa May took the podium outside of Number 10 to deliver an optimistic message of unity for the country. Three years later that dream is in tatters and she is out of a job. A sad ending for Britain's second female Prime Minister #TheresaMay #Brexit #EuropeanUnion #BorisJohnson