Former Acting Secretary of State: 'I don't think war is in the best interest of the United States'

Former U.S. Acting Secretary of State Thomas Shannon tells Bigger Than Five host Ghida Fakhry that he regrets the Trump administration's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. He also cautions against military confrontation, saying it's not in the interest of the U.S. to go to war with Iran. Watch the full episode here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEqnN_FOLrA