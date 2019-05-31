Sudan Protests: Protest groups held a two-day general strike

Protest leaders in Sudan say they're ready to escalate a civil disobedience campaign to pressure the military to hand over power to the people. Despite the breakdown in talks, demonstrators are optimistic that the military will make moves toward civilian rule. Khalil Charles reports from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. #Sudan, #CivilDisobedience, #Protests