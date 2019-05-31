47th Istanbul Music Festival, Ismail Acar in London & Godzilla | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Ai Weiwei's latest exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany 01:29 Giorgio Morowder: 'The Father of Disco' 05:40 Godzilla: King of Monsters 10:24 Ismail Acar at National Portrait Gallery 14:52 47th Istanbul Music Festival 18:11 Efruz Cakirkaya, Director of Istanbul Music Festival 19:18 Islamic Museum of Australia in Melbourne 23:49 #IsmailAcar #Godzilla #IstanbulMusicFestival