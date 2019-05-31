WORLD
1 MIN READ
TEARS FOR BREXIT! Theresa May quits as UK PM
After three grueling years at the helm of HMS Brexit, Theresa May has finally taken to the life raft. She's being branded the UK's worst ever Prime Minister but after inheriting such a leaky ship is that fair? We'll see how she stacks up against PMs of old and go back to where it all began, her birthplace of Eastbourne to see how residents feel about her teary farewell. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #brexit #TheresaMay #UK
TEARS FOR BREXIT! Theresa May quits as UK PM
May 31, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us