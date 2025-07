Watching MEMRI TV

The Middle East Media Research Institute, or MEMRI, translates media from the Muslim world into English. Describing itself as nonpartisan, MEMRI says it exposes anti-Semitism. But does it also fuel anti-Muslim hate? Guests: Hatem Bazian Professor of Islamic Law and Theology at Zaytuna College Tom Gross Middle East media analyst #MemriTV #MiddleEast #Israel