WORLD
1 MIN READ
What should happen to foreign Daesh prisoners?
Since the fall of the caliphate, the question has become what to do with the hundreds of thousands of captured foreign Daesh fighters. Iraq recently announced it would be executing several French nationals. Could this set a precedent for other countries dealing with foreign fighters? TRT brings you an exclusive report from northern Syria where we spoke with detained fighters awaiting trial. Guests: Yasser Tabara Senior Researcher at the Omran Centre Hakki Ocal Assistant Professor at Ibn-i Haldun University Ian Black Middle East Center of London School of Economics
What should happen to foreign Daesh prisoners?
June 7, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us