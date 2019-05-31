Saudi Arabia’s Emergency Arab Summit

Saudi Arabia hosted an emergency summit with Arab nations to discuss escalating tensions with Iran, even inviting its estranged neighbor Qatar that it blockaded two years ago. How significant was the Qatari prime minister’s visit to the country? And will hostilities between the US and its Arab allies against Iran increase? Guests: Borzou Daragahi Journalist at The Independent Tarek Cherkaoui Manager of the TRT World Research