June 7, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Idlib Offensive / Foreign Daesh Prisoners
As the Syrian regime intensifies its bombing campaign in the country’s last rebel stronghold of Idlib, the UN sounds the alarm of a humanitarian catastrophe. Will the situation force hundreds of thousands of refugees to Turkey’s borders? Plus, we bring you an exclusive report from northern Syria where our correspondent met suspected foreign Daesh fighters awaiting trial. #idlib #daesh #war #syria
Idlib Offensive / Foreign Daesh Prisoners
Explore