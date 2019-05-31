May 31, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
DC Direct: Are we out of time on Climate Change?
Climate change is quickly becoming a topic that’s hard to ignore. Institutions around the world are calling on global leaders to address climate change before it’s too late, but after years of waiting, has that time already passed? Find out on DC Direct as we talk climate change with UMD student Stephen Leas, Science writer Tatiana Evans, and Andrea McGimsey of Environment America.
