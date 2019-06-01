June 1, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Virginia Shooting: At least 12 killed in Virginia building complex
We begin in the US state of Virginia where at least 12 people have been killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire in a government building in Virginia Beach. Police have described the attacker as a 'disgruntled employee' who shot at other employees in the building. That complex houses the city's public works and utilities department. Lionel Donoven has this report.
