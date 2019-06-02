June 2, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Virginia Shooting: Victims of Virginia shooting trying to recover
12 people have been killed and several injured after a gunman opened fire in a government building that houses local municipal workers in the U.S. city of Virginia Beach. During a shootout police killed the attacker, described as a disgruntled employee who was responsible for the 150th mass shooting in America this year. Daniel Ryntjes reports from the scene. #Virginia #US
Virginia Shooting: Victims of Virginia shooting trying to recover
Explore