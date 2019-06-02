Ancient Ball Game: Indigenous game Ulama is being practiced again

From a game thats played with feet to one with hips and elbows. The first organized sporting event in history is thought to have been a game played with a ball 3,500 years ago. It was played all across Meso-america by the Aztecs. But more than just a game it was a ritual. Valeria Leon reports on the game making a comeback. #Aztecs #Ulama