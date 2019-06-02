Libya on the Brink: Govt forces launch offensive on Haftar fighters

In Libya, UN-backed government forces, have launched an attack on fighters loyal to Khalifa Haftar. Officials say they are making progress in capturing some areas previously controlled by the militia leader. More than 500 people have been killed since Haftar ordered his forces to advance to Tripoli in April. Alican Ayanlar has the latest. #Libya #UN #Haftar