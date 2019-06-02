June 2, 2019
UK-US Relations: Donald Trump to visit Britain from 3 to 5 June
The UK is preparing for a state visit by Donald Trump this week. The US president will meet the queen and several other members of the British royal family before joining other world leaders at a World War two commemoration. But as Sarah Morice reports, behind the pomp and pageantry there will be some difficult conversations to be had. #Brexit #Trump #UK
