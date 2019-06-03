June 3, 2019
Sudan Crackdown: Army breaks up protests with live ammunition
In Sudan, where soldiers have used live ammunition to disperse a sit-in in Central Khartoum. Heavy gunfire and explosions have been reported, and witnesses say at least 13 people have been killed. The main protest group says the military is carrying out a massacre and has called for more people to join in the demonstrations. This report from Craig Vermay.
