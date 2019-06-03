China wants tariffs removed for talks to resume | Money Talks

The world's two largest economies are showing no signs of ending their bitter trade dispute. China has hit back at the US, saying Washington's greed has sunk a potential deal. It comes ahead of what could be a crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more on this, Maurizio Zanardi joined us from the UK. He's professor of international economics at the Lancaster University Management School. #China #TradeTalks #Tariffs