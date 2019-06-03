June 3, 2019
Airlines face lowest profits since 2014 | Money Talks
Aviation profits are falling. The International Air Transport Association expects the industry's bottom line to drop to its lowest level in at least five years because of slowing demand and rising costs. And, as Mobin Nasir reports, air carriers and aircraft manufacturers could start offloading employees if the skies don't clear soon. #JetAirways #Aviation #IATA
