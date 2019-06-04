WORLD
1 MIN READ
American Women Votes: Women's right to vote passed 100 years ago
One hundred years ago, American women reached a milestone in their march for independence. A resolution allowing women the right to vote passed both chambers of congress. While more women are represented in congress than ever, in some states women's rights are being eroding. Despite women making up a large portion of the ballot today, some say the right to vote is taken for granted. Sally Ayhan is in Baltimore with the story
American Women Votes: Women's right to vote passed 100 years ago
June 4, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us