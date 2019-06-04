June 4, 2019
Denmark Election: Migrants and refugees face uncertainty
Wednesday's general election in Denmark has focussed on how the nation of six million people deals with migrants. Anti-immigration rhetoric appears to be at an all-time high, and the coalition government of Prime Minister Lars Rasmussen has slowly been introducing anti-immigrant measures. His main opponents are also hoping to gain votes by proposing similar ideas. Our correspondent Francis Collings is in Copenhagen.
