Trump visit to the UK: Does the Special Relationship matter any more?
The US and UK have long shared a unique relationship with a common language, political alliance and culture. But with Trump’s trip to the UK, 49% of British public believe that Donald Trump should not meet the Queen. Are the shared values between the two nations changing? And with Britain on its way out of the EU, is it still useful to its superpower ally? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us at the Roundtable is Kathleen Burk, professor of history at UCL, Inderjeet Parmar, professor of international politics and City University, Lee Rotherham, Conservative Political Consultant and Stephen Paduano, freelance journalist. #UK #Trump #SpecialRelation
Trump visit to the UK: Does the Special Relationship matter any more?
June 4, 2019
