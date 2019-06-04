WORLD
2 MIN READ
China: What’s changed since Tiananmen
It has been 30 years since the Tiananmen Square massacre where an estimated 10,000 pro democracy protesters were killed. China’s critics say the country has become more autocratic under President Xi Jinping. Chinese authorities have detained dozens of people as part of a ramped-up annual crackdown ahead of the anniversary. This episode of Roundtable will look at how China has change (if at all) in the last 3 decades since Tiananmen Joining us at the Roundtable today is Stephen Chan from the School of Oriental and African Studies, Andreas Fulda Senior Fellow at the University of Nottingham Asia Research Institute and joining us via Skype from Washington DC are Yan Bennett Executive Director of the Centre on Contemporary China at Princeton University and Sophie Richardson, China Director at Human Rights Watch Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #China #Xijinping #Tiananmen
China: What’s changed since Tiananmen
June 4, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us